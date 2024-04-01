Moral Regeneration Movement calls on residents to assist police apprehend church robbers

The Moral Regeneration Movement (MRM) in the North West has condemned the Easter weekend robbery of congregants at a church in Y100 section Jouberton, outside of Klerksdorp. According to convenor Pastor Lesiba Kgwele, information from the police was that a congregant was outside on his phone, when five gunmen wearing balaclavas stormed the church ordering the members to lie down.

The men proceeded to search and rob other congregants of cash, handbags and cellphones before fleeing from the scene on foot. Kgwele described the brazen attack as not only a disgrace but a barbaric act that had defiled the ‘sanctity’ of Good Friday as well as the Passover weekend. He said what was worrying was that opportunistic criminals were targeting church gatherings and other places of worship, essentially threatening congregants’ constitutional right to freedom of assembly.