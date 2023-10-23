More and more RET proponents within the ANC and outside the party are likely to join the EFF in the run-up to the general elections next year. According to former ANC member and now member of the African Radical Economic Transformation Movement, Nkosentsha Shezi, this could be done through the coming together of the leftist formations to join a single block or through direct recruitment by the EFF.

Speaking to The Star, Shezi said he did not blame ANC members showing willingness to join the red berets who had in the recent past been bold about their intention in courting strong ANC leaders. These have included former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule who turned down the EFF and opened a party of his own, The African Congress for Transformation as well as former president Jacob Zuma, who at the weekend campaigned on behalf of the ANC after being convinced by the ANC Provincial Executive Committee. He said the EFF led by former ANC youth league leader, Julius Malema, was slowly becoming a force to be reckoned with, which is why some of the ANC RET members who were having a difficult time with their policies and ideologies finding expression within the ANC, saw the EFF as a better alternative.

“This should not be seen in a negative light. It is a positive thing. It reaffirms what we have been saying all along that the ANC of OR Tambo and Chris Hani that loved black people and fought against white minority domination has been captured and transformed into a counter-revolutionary machinery to safeguard the legacy of apartheid,” Shezi said. Shezi’s comments came hardly a week after former public protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, joined the red berets and was on Friday sworn-in as an EFF MP. In May, the EFF bagged yet another RET ally, Mzwanele Manyi who at the time was with the African Transformation Movement (ATM).

Less than a month later, Manyi alongside Trompies member, Eugene Mthethwa, Nqobile Mhlongo and Mandla Shikwambana were sworn in at a ceremony facilitated by the Speaker of the National Assembly in Parliament. Shezi said the growth of the left and the EFF in particular represented the demise of the ANC which had been arrogant when it came to advocating for radical policies. “The growth of the left symbolises the decrease which will ultimately mean the collapse of the arrogance of the ANC. This must be celebrated across all progressive left forces,” he said.

Shezi said KZN was ready to embrace the leftist agenda as a province that felt betrayed by the ANC. “KZN people have in many forums expressed their desire to punish the ANC in the upcoming elections. The latest results in every by-elections has signified this,” he said. Shezi revealed that leftist formations in the province as well as across the country were engaging one another to find a solution that would oust the ANC once and for all.