More Cape Town men are testing and getting treatment for STIs









File Picture: Zanele Zulu African News Agency (ANA) The number of men testing and receiving treatment for sexually transmitted illnesses (STIs) in Cape Town has increased over the past two years, from an average of just over 1 000 cases a month in July 2017, to an average of nearly 2 500 cases a month in May this year. Mayco member for community services and health Zahid Badroodien highlighted the state of local men’s health as the City’s health department joined the call for men to prioritise their health and seek help earlier rather than later, ahead of next month’s Movember campaign. Movember aims to highlight men’s health issues. Historically, men accounted for the smallest percentage of patients to public healthcare facilities, Badroodien said. “The reasons are many, and complicated, but key among them is a widely held perception that seeking help is somehow a sign of weakness. “City Health and its partners have done a lot of good work to overcome these barriers to entry, and it is starting to show in the statistical indicators.

“The interventions include the piloting of male-only clinics and an increase in education and awareness efforts in general,” Badroodien said.

A review of the statistics over the past two to three years shows that the number of men testing for HIV has remained stable at approximately one-third of all persons tested.

This remains a challenge, given that men accounted for more than half of all Aids-related deaths in the country in 2017.

“We need to caution that men’s health is not sexual health alone. There are also many non-communicable disease challenges that we face as a city, and as a country, like hypertension, cardiovascular disease, diabetes and mental health,” Badroodien said.

The city offers free blood pressure and blood glucose screening at all of its facilities, along with Tuberculosis screening and treatment, and HIV counselling, testing and treatment.

“My challenge to men this Movember and beyond, is to reach out to their nearest public health facility and exploit the testing and treatment options available.

“We live in a time where ‘self-care’ has become a catch-phrase for many - it should be something we all live by, particularly where our physical and mental health are concerned,” he said.