Mayco member for community services and health Zahid Badroodien highlighted the state of local men’s health as the City’s health department joined the call for men to prioritise their health and seek help earlier rather than later, ahead of next month’s Movember campaign. Movember aims to highlight men’s health issues.
Historically, men accounted for the smallest percentage of patients to public healthcare facilities, Badroodien said.
“The reasons are many, and complicated, but key among them is a widely held perception that seeking help is somehow a sign of weakness.
“City Health and its partners have done a lot of good work to overcome these barriers to entry, and it is starting to show in the statistical indicators.