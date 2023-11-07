More charges tacked onto alleged RDP housing con artists

The Hawks’ Middelburg Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team summoned three alleged RDP house swindlers, Annica van Staden, 48, Helga Kruger, 51, (estate agent), and Foto Boy Makua, alias Fofo, 55, to court on multiple fraud cases. According to Hawks spokesperson in Mpumalanga Captain Dineo Sekgotodi, the three were detained and freed on bail. However, the Hawks have received fresh complaints about victims who were forced out of their homes.

On Tuesday, Van Staden was summoned to appear before the Middelburg Regional Court E after claims by Samson Makhuwana Shilwane that she had sold his home without their permission. Shilwane further mentioned that he was in the process of divorce during the sale of his house. It came to his attention when Smangele Nhlabathi, who purchased the house, came to evict him from the premises. Nhlabathi presented purchasing documents for R280 000 with the allegedly forged signature of Shilwane. The matter was reported to the Hawks for further investigation, hence the appearance.

“It is also revealed that Kruger (the estate agent) sold a house at 2194 X8 eMbalenhle to Winston Maluleka, who reportedly deposited R200 000 into Helena Gertruida Kruger’s Capitec bank account and never heard from her until the case was opened and she appeared before the court on Friday. “On Monday, November 6, summons to appear before the court were served on Foto Boy Makula, alias Fofo, who is the sole director of Foto Security Services, for additional charges of fraud.” It is further alleged that in August 2014, an amount of R150 000 was deposited into his company’s FNB bank account for the purchase of an RDP house, bought by Frieda Masemola.