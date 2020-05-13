The StarNews
The Star Newspaper reporter Boitumelo Metsing tests for Covid-19 at Bara Taxi Rank. Picture: Itumeleng English/ African News Agency(ANA)
More Covid-19 recoveries in Gauteng as 12 patients are discharged from hospital

By Botho Molosankwe Time of article published 3h ago

Johannesburg - The number of people hospitalised with Covid-19 has drastically reduced over the past few days in Gauteng as the province records more recoveries.

By Monday, there were 59 people hospitalised with Covid-19. However, the number of those still in hospital was 47 on Tuesday as 12 people were discharged, according to the Gauteng Department of Health's latest statistics.

The number of infections, however, increased by 43 as the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Gauteng stood at 2 014 on Tuesday compared to 1 971 on Monday. The province also recorded 1 428 recoveries.

The department said there were 9 673 people who had been in contact with those who tested positive for Covid-19. Of those, the department said 7 872 people had completed the 14-day monitoring period with no symptoms reported and had therefore been released from isolation.

There are also 71 confirmed cases but the department is yet to state the district they were recorded from.

GAUTENG BREAKDOWN


Total Cases

Total Deaths

Recoveries

Gauteng

2014

22

1 428

Johannesburg

1 106

Not Disclosed

912

Ekurhuleni

448

Not Disclosed

351

Tshwane

299

Not Disclosed

119

West Rand 

64

Not Disclosed

37

Sedibeng

26

Not Disclosed

9

Breakdown per district:

City of Johannesburg: 1 106 cases

Region A: Diepsloot, Kya Sands, Dainfern, Midrand, Lanseria, Fourways, Ivory Park – 158 cases

Region B: Randburg, Rosebank, Emmarentia, Greenside, Melville, Mayfair, Northcliff, Parktown, Parktown North – 169 cases

Region C: Roodepoort, Constantia Kloof, Northgate, Florida, Bram Fishersville – 84 cases

Region D: Doornkop, Soweto, Dobsonville, Protea Glen – 95 cases

Regions E: Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove, Houghton – 286 cases

Region F: Inner City, Johannesburg South – 130 cases

Region G:  Orange Farm, Weilers Farm, Ennerdale, Lenasia, Eldorado Park, Protea South – 74 cases

Unallocated 110

City of Tshwane: 299 cases

Region 1: Ga-Rankuwa, Mabopane, Winterveldt, Soshanguve, Rosslyn, Karenpark, Wonderboom, Akasia, Nina Park, Orchads, Amandasig, Thereza Park, Pretoria North   39 cases

Region 2: Hammanskraal, Temba, Suurman, Dilopye, Stinkwater, Ramotse, New Eesterus, Kameeldrit, Pyramid/Rooiwal, Doornpoort, Kekana Gardens, KekansStad, Marokolong, Randstown, Kanana – 10 cases

Region 3: Atteridgeville, Laudium, Pretoria CBD, Hercules, Danville, Saulsville, Lotus, Pretoria West – 101 cases

Region 4: Lyttelton, Eldoraigne, Waterkloof, Olievenhoutbosch, Rooihuiskraal, Lyttelton, Silverton, Centurion, Brooklyn, Hatfield – 66 cases

Region 5: East Lynne, Rayton, Cullinan, Dewagensdrift, Refilwe, Silverton, Onverwacht – 4 cases

Region 6: Eesterus, Lethabong, Mamelodi, Silverlakes, Garsfontein, Lynnwood, Queenswood, Wilgers, Watloo, Equestria, Mooikloof, Brummeria – 60 cases

Region 7: Ekangala, Sokhulumi, Dark City, Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit, Kanana, Rethabiseng – 11 cases

Unallocated cases: 8

Ekurhuleni: 448 cases

Ekurhuleni East 1: Etwatwa, Daveyton, Brakpan, Tsakane – 41 cases

Ekurhuleni East 2: Springs, Kwa-Thema, Duduza, Nigel – 34 cases

Ekurhuleni North1: Birchleigh, Birchleigh North, Bonaero Park, Crystal Park, Erin, Ethafeni, Kempton Park, Olifantsfontein, Tembisa, Winnie Mandela – 138 cases

Ekurhuleni North 2: Bedfordview, Benoni Boksburg, Chief Albert Luthuli, Dan Kubheka, Edenvale, Endayeni, Esangweni, Itireleng, Kemston, Lethabong, Ramaphosa, Reiger Park, Van Dyk Park – 108 cases

Ekurhuleni South 1: Alberton, Brackenhurst, Eden Park, Primrose, Germiston, Leondale, Dawn Park,Tswelopele, Vosloorus, Villa Liza – 91 cases

Ekurhuleni South 2: Thokoza, Greenfields, Katlehong, Moleleki, Zonkizizwe, Palm Ridge, Moleleki, Tsietsi Sunrise View, Tamaho, Khumalo, Motsamai – 15 cases

Unallocated cases: 21

Sedibeng 26 cases

Lesedi 3, Emfuleni 17, Midvaal 6

West Rand 64

Mogale City 40, Rand West City 14, Merafong City 5

Unallocated 5

The Star

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page

** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the government's 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or go to SA Coronavirus for more information. 

Covid-19

