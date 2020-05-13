More Covid-19 recoveries in Gauteng as 12 patients are discharged from hospital
Johannesburg - The number of people hospitalised with Covid-19 has drastically reduced over the past few days in Gauteng as the province records more recoveries.
By Monday, there were 59 people hospitalised with Covid-19. However, the number of those still in hospital was 47 on Tuesday as 12 people were discharged, according to the Gauteng Department of Health's latest statistics.
The number of infections, however, increased by 43 as the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Gauteng stood at 2 014 on Tuesday compared to 1 971 on Monday. The province also recorded 1 428 recoveries.
The department said there were 9 673 people who had been in contact with those who tested positive for Covid-19. Of those, the department said 7 872 people had completed the 14-day monitoring period with no symptoms reported and had therefore been released from isolation.
There are also 71 confirmed cases but the department is yet to state the district they were recorded from.
|
Total Cases
|
Total Deaths
|
Recoveries
|
Gauteng
|
2014
|
22
|
1 428
|
Johannesburg
|
1 106
|
Not Disclosed
|
912
|
Ekurhuleni
|
448
|
Not Disclosed
|
351
|
Tshwane
|
299
|
Not Disclosed
|
119
|
West Rand
|
64
|
Not Disclosed
|
37
|
Sedibeng
|
26
|
Not Disclosed
|
9
Breakdown per district:
City of Johannesburg: 1 106 cases
Region A: Diepsloot, Kya Sands, Dainfern, Midrand, Lanseria, Fourways, Ivory Park – 158 cases
Region B: Randburg, Rosebank, Emmarentia, Greenside, Melville, Mayfair, Northcliff, Parktown, Parktown North – 169 cases
Region C: Roodepoort, Constantia Kloof, Northgate, Florida, Bram Fishersville – 84 cases
Region D: Doornkop, Soweto, Dobsonville, Protea Glen – 95 cases
Regions E: Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove, Houghton – 286 cases
Region F: Inner City, Johannesburg South – 130 cases
Region G: Orange Farm, Weilers Farm, Ennerdale, Lenasia, Eldorado Park, Protea South – 74 cases
Unallocated 110
City of Tshwane: 299 cases
Region 1: Ga-Rankuwa, Mabopane, Winterveldt, Soshanguve, Rosslyn, Karenpark, Wonderboom, Akasia, Nina Park, Orchads, Amandasig, Thereza Park, Pretoria North – 39 cases
Region 2: Hammanskraal, Temba, Suurman, Dilopye, Stinkwater, Ramotse, New Eesterus, Kameeldrit, Pyramid/Rooiwal, Doornpoort, Kekana Gardens, KekansStad, Marokolong, Randstown, Kanana – 10 cases
Region 3: Atteridgeville, Laudium, Pretoria CBD, Hercules, Danville, Saulsville, Lotus, Pretoria West – 101 cases
Region 4: Lyttelton, Eldoraigne, Waterkloof, Olievenhoutbosch, Rooihuiskraal, Lyttelton, Silverton, Centurion, Brooklyn, Hatfield – 66 cases
Region 5: East Lynne, Rayton, Cullinan, Dewagensdrift, Refilwe, Silverton, Onverwacht – 4 cases
Region 6: Eesterus, Lethabong, Mamelodi, Silverlakes, Garsfontein, Lynnwood, Queenswood, Wilgers, Watloo, Equestria, Mooikloof, Brummeria – 60 cases
Region 7: Ekangala, Sokhulumi, Dark City, Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit, Kanana, Rethabiseng – 11 cases
Unallocated cases: 8
Ekurhuleni: 448 cases
Ekurhuleni East 1: Etwatwa, Daveyton, Brakpan, Tsakane – 41 cases
Ekurhuleni East 2: Springs, Kwa-Thema, Duduza, Nigel – 34 cases
Ekurhuleni North1: Birchleigh, Birchleigh North, Bonaero Park, Crystal Park, Erin, Ethafeni, Kempton Park, Olifantsfontein, Tembisa, Winnie Mandela – 138 cases
Ekurhuleni North 2: Bedfordview, Benoni Boksburg, Chief Albert Luthuli, Dan Kubheka, Edenvale, Endayeni, Esangweni, Itireleng, Kemston, Lethabong, Ramaphosa, Reiger Park, Van Dyk Park – 108 cases
Ekurhuleni South 1: Alberton, Brackenhurst, Eden Park, Primrose, Germiston, Leondale, Dawn Park,Tswelopele, Vosloorus, Villa Liza – 91 cases
Ekurhuleni South 2: Thokoza, Greenfields, Katlehong, Moleleki, Zonkizizwe, Palm Ridge, Moleleki, Tsietsi Sunrise View, Tamaho, Khumalo, Motsamai – 15 cases
Unallocated cases: 21
Sedibeng 26 cases
Lesedi 3, Emfuleni 17, Midvaal 6
West Rand 64
Mogale City 40, Rand West City 14, Merafong City 5
Unallocated 5
The Star
* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page
** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the government's 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or go to SA Coronavirus for more information.