More Covid-19 recoveries in Gauteng as 12 patients are discharged from hospital

Johannesburg - The number of people hospitalised with Covid-19 has drastically reduced over the past few days in Gauteng as the province records more recoveries.

By Monday, there were 59 people hospitalised with Covid-19. However, the number of those still in hospital was 47 on Tuesday as 12 people were discharged, according to the Gauteng Department of Health's latest statistics.

The number of infections, however, increased by 43 as the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Gauteng stood at 2 014 on Tuesday compared to 1 971 on Monday. The province also recorded 1 428 recoveries.

The department said there were 9 673 people who had been in contact with those who tested positive for Covid-19. Of those, the department said 7 872 people had completed the 14-day monitoring period with no symptoms reported and had therefore been released from isolation.

There are also 71 confirmed cases but the department is yet to state the district they were recorded from.