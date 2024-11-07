More illegal miners surge from shafts as police crackdown intensifies

In a significant escalation of activities related to illegal mining, more than 1 000 illicit miners, commonly referred to as zama zamas, have resurfaced from abandoned shafts in Stilfontein, North West. The surge, which follows a concerted effort by law enforcement agencies, has come to light through statements from police officials, indicating the challenges and complexities facing both the miners and the authorities.

According to the National Police spokesperson, Athlenda Mathe, a total of 1 004 illegal miners emerged this week, a trend that builds on the earlier apprehension of 565 individuals over the weekend. The police confirmed that 225 surfaced on Saturday while an additional 340 followed suit on Sunday. The staggering numbers have posed significant logistical challenges for law enforcement, particularly as the recent court appearances of some suspects highlight the strain on the judicial process. On Monday, The Star reported that 55 of the arrested individuals were unable to attend their scheduled court date at the Stilfontein Magistrate’s Court.

The first group of suspects was supposed to appear for their hearings, but the overwhelming influx of miners led to complications in processing them. As Mathe stated: “The SAPS & SANDF via Operation Vala Umgodi are continuing with their strategy to block the supply of food, water and necessities as a way of forcing these illegal miners to resurface.” Charges against the 55 suspects presented before the courts included possession of gold-bearing material, illegal mining, and other violations pertaining to the Immigration Act.

However, those charges were ultimately withdrawn, leading to their detainment by Immigration Officials under Section 34 of the Immigration Act, 2002, pending deportation. This ongoing crackdown has not been without its controversies as various civil society organisations and community members have voiced their discontent regarding the operations, alleging that rights violations were occurring amid the authorities’ attempts to regulate illegal mining activities. Community advocates argue that many of these miners are driven by economic desperation and a lack of job opportunities in South Africa.