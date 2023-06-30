More officers to be deployed to stations and forensic science labs

Johannesburg - The South African Police Service (SAPS) has welcomed 552 newly trained constables within its ranks.
These members form part of the cohort of 10 000 police officers that have already been deployed to stations since December 2022.
According to SAPS spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, 245 of them are Bachelor of Science (Bsc) graduates, and the majority of them have already been placed within different disciplines within the Forensic Science Laboratories (FSL) division, to serve as Forensic Analysts.
“As Forensic analysts, they will be responsible for the analysis of forensic evidence that is utilised in court to secure lengthy convictions for those found to be on the wrong side of the law.
“Others, including reservists that are now fully fledged constables, will be deployed to stations to capacitate the grass-roots level of policing.
“Today’s passing out parades took place simultaneously at various SAPS academies in Limpopo and the Eastern Cape, where the leadership of the SAPS was led by the Minister of Police, General Bheki Cele, and the Deputy Minister of Police, Cassel Mathale, who presided over proceedings.”
Mathe added that there are currently 8 600 trainees in SAPS academies undergoing the Basic Police Learning Development Programme (BPLDP), an additional 400 will commence training in July, and the remaining 1 000 will commence training in January 2024.
“The recruitment and training of 10 000 police officers for the 2024/2025 financial year is set to commence in July 2023.
“Applications will be open to young men and women between the ages of 18 and 30, in possession of a senior certificate, with no criminal record. Those who are successful will commence training in April 2024,” said Mathe.
The Star