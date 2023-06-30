More officers to be deployed to stations and forensic science labs

These members form part of the cohort of 10 000 police officers that have already been deployed to stations since December 2022.

According to SAPS spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, 245 of them are Bachelor of Science (Bsc) graduates, and the majority of them have already been placed within different disciplines within the Forensic Science Laboratories (FSL) division, to serve as Forensic Analysts.

“As Forensic analysts, they will be responsible for the analysis of forensic evidence that is utilised in court to secure lengthy convictions for those found to be on the wrong side of the law.

“Others, including reservists that are now fully fledged constables, will be deployed to stations to capacitate the grass-roots level of policing.