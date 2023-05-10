More questions surface after Simz Ngema admits to visiting Thabo Bester

Johannesburg - Questions continue to linger following renowned actress Simphiwe "Simz" Ngema’s confession to seeing popular Facebook rapist Thabo Bester in prison. In a statement that was later retracted, she explains that the visit was to acquire money that Bester owed her.

Despite making it clear that her visit was merely business-related, people have suspected that there could be something more. "How did she know that TK Motsepe was Thabo Bester? Has she opened any fraud case against this TK, aka TB?" "How does she know she was not the last one to visit Bester before he escaped?"

These are just a few of the many questions that have been raised by some of her followers on social media. Popular radio personality Luckeez Mfowethu also dived into the subject, raising quite a few more questions. "So many questions. How does she know she was not the last one to visit Bester before he escaped, and if that is true, she must know who else did? No, wait, she was not owed money by Bester but by TK. Wait, wait, TK was not in prison; Bester was. No wait, how does she know Bester again?"

Obrian Malwela also brought up several questions and said: "So Simz Ngema in the statement knew all along that Thabo Bester was in jail and still did business with him, because why would she know where to find him when she doesn't get paid? So she might have known when Bester was out?" In a statement, Ngema pointed out that she was not the last person to visit before his escape, a revelation that spurred more concerns. "Thabo Bester was working in the entertainment industry and introduced himself as TK Motsepe, and that's how we made contact. He seemed well connected and was able to organise meetings and big events, which I and many other public figures were booked for.