Sunday, May 19, 2024

More scandals surface, embroiling Diddy in assault claims

Singer and model Cassie Ventura (L) and Rap mogul P Diddy (aka Sean Combs) arrive for the traditional Clive Davis party on the eve of the 60th Annual Grammy Awards on January 28, 2018, in New York. - Superstar rapper and music industry mogul Sean Combs was sued November 16 by the singer Cassie, who accused him of rape and physical abuse.The hip-hop artist -- also known as both Puff Daddy or Diddy -- subjected the R&B singer, whose real name is Casandra Ventura, to more than a decade of coercion by physical force and drugs as well as a 2018 rape, she said in her suit, filed in federal court in Manhattan.The suit says that Ventura met Combs in 2005, when she was 19 and he was 37. File Picture: Jewel SAMAD AFP

Published 3h ago

More evidence has surfaced embroiling popular American rapper Sean Combs, fondly known as Puff Daddy, P Diddy or Diddy, of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, singer and dancer Casandra ‘Cassie’ Ventura.

In a video obtained by CNN that has sparked outrage across social media platforms, Combs can be seen physically attacking Cassie in a hotel.

This comes months after Ventura slapped Combs with a lawsuit after being accused of rape and physical abuse.

Despite initially denying Cassie’s allegations at the time, the lawsuit was quickly dropped as Combs and Ventura settled the suit the following day to “mutual satisfaction” after it was filed.

In various reports, it was claimed that a week after Cassie’s lawsuit, two new allegations by two different women also surfaced, one of whom was named Joi Dickerson-Neal.

The reports claimed that Combs drugged and sexually assaulted her, and the other alleges that Combs and singer-songwriter Aaron Hall took turns raping the plaintiff and her friend in 1990 or 1991, with Combs turning violent days later.

Owing to mounting allegations lodged against him, Combs took to his official X page to share a statement denying the allegations.

“Enough is enough. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character and destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family, and the truth,” he said.

The hip-hop star is currently the focus of a “human trafficking investigation”, according to an April ABC News article that detailed the raid on his Los Angeles home, complete with heavily armed agents and armoured cars.

The Star

