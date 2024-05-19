More evidence has surfaced embroiling popular American rapper Sean Combs, fondly known as Puff Daddy, P Diddy or Diddy, of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, singer and dancer Casandra ‘Cassie’ Ventura. In a video obtained by CNN that has sparked outrage across social media platforms, Combs can be seen physically attacking Cassie in a hotel.

This comes months after Ventura slapped Combs with a lawsuit after being accused of rape and physical abuse. Despite initially denying Cassie’s allegations at the time, the lawsuit was quickly dropped as Combs and Ventura settled the suit the following day to “mutual satisfaction” after it was filed. In various reports, it was claimed that a week after Cassie’s lawsuit, two new allegations by two different women also surfaced, one of whom was named Joi Dickerson-Neal.

The reports claimed that Combs drugged and sexually assaulted her, and the other alleges that Combs and singer-songwriter Aaron Hall took turns raping the plaintiff and her friend in 1990 or 1991, with Combs turning violent days later. Owing to mounting allegations lodged against him, Combs took to his official X page to share a statement denying the allegations. “Enough is enough. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character and destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family, and the truth,” he said.