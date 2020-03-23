More stringent measures for Gauteng hospitals to curb spread of Covid-19

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Johannesburg - A week after introducing new hospital visiting hours to help curb the spread of Covid-19, the Gauteng Department of Health has put up additional measures to further contain the virus. So far South Africa has 274 recorded Covid-19 cases and Gauteng has been hard hit with people who tested positive at 132 . The department said these news regulations will relate to surgeries, people who arrive at hospitals with flu-like symptoms as well as the department's up coming events. All elective surgeries that had been planned in advance have been cancelled, however, emergency surgeries will still be performed. Elective surgery with planned high care will be rescheduled to maintain surgical capacity.

All annual health events have been cancelled.



The Out Patient Department (OPD) will reduce the number of patient visits by using the appointment system.

People who arrive in hospitals with flu-like symptoms will be quickly identified and put in a separate area.

Thuthuzela Health Care Centre services, which are one-stop facilities that have been introduced as a critical part of South Africa’s anti-rape strategy, will be extended beyond providing Forensic Services.

The number of chronic patients be linked with Centralized Chronic Medical Dispensing and Distribution (CCMDD) to be increased and be provided with three months’ supply of medication and repeat script for six months.



Patients will also be encouraged to use Pele Boxes for collection of their medication

"We wish to remind the public of the restrictions imposed on visiting hours in facilities. Only two people per patient will be allowed, with one person per patient and for no more than 15 minutes," the department said.

The Star