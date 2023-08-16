More suspects arrested in South African ID and bank card case

Johannesburg – Two more suspects in the case involving the seizure of multiple South African IDs and bank cards are expected to appear in the Thaba Nchu Magistrate’s Court in the Free State today. This comes after they were arrested for corruption and defeating the ends of justice.

On Friday, Selosesha Public Order Policing members arrested a 28-year-old man at a house in Zone 4, Selosesha, and found 42 Smart card IDs, one Lesotho passport, 55 Republic of South Africa issued ID books, 105 bank cards from different South African banking institutions, and a birth certificate in his possession. According to an SAPS statement, the suspect appeared in court, and he was remanded in custody until August 24, 2023, for a formal bail application. “In a turn of events, on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, two suspects were arrested after they allegedly acquired the suspect’s expired passport, which was booked as an exhibit, took it to be updated, and returned it to court so that their brother could be released from custody,” said the SAPS in a statement.

SAPS investigating officers took note of their actions and arrested the two for defeating the ends of justice, corruption, and contravening the Immigration Act. “The case was handed over to the Free State Anti-Corruption Unit for further investigation. The two, a 24-year-old woman and her 30-year-old husband, will appear in the Thaba Nchu Magistrate Court today, Wednesday, August 16, 2023,” added the statement. Meanwhile, in Gqeberha, the Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit (VCIU) is seeking victims of an alleged vehicle thief who may have scammed owners of vehicles or made repairs to their vehicles left at the suspect’s premises.

The police say they arrested 27-year-old Abdul Yusuf and are investigating three cases of theft of motor vehicles. “It is alleged that between June and December 2022, two BMWs and a Ford Focus were given to Yusuf for repairs by their owners, and to date, the BMWs are missing, and the Ford Focus was recovered by police in Wells Estate on Sunday, August 13, 2023,” according to SAPS spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu. Naidu said the suspect evaded arrest for about 7 months and was arrested on Thursday, August 10, 2023.