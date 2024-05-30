More than 20 people held in Gauteng as South Africans make mark on polling day

More than 20 people were arrested in Gauteng alone for “unlawfulness” during Wednesday’s national and provincial elections. About 26 million people who were eligible to vote were expected to take to the voting stations to cast their vote.

However, early glitches at polling stations resulted in frustrated voters who resorted to desperate and volatile measures. The Star previously reported that at one of the voting stations in Thokoza in the Ekurhuleni’s Fire Station voting district, chaos ensued after voters stood in long queues for lengthy periods. Provincial Police Commissioner Tommy Mthombeni on Wednesday confirmed that about 20 people had been arrested for election-related offences.

He said among those arrested were voters who took pictures in the voting booth when making their crosses, while others acted disorderly at voting stations. There were also reports of police firing rubber bullets in Katlehong after voters attempted to force themselves into a voting station, resulting in the injury of a voter. Mthombeni told a radio station: “The community in the surroundings of the voting station, some of the people, I would say, had pitched a tent.