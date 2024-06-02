More than 20 political parties call for election results postponement

Twenty six opposition parties contesting the elections were aggrieved by the irregularities which arose from the May 29 polls and have called for the postponement of the election results announcement. The parties sought the postponement as they would like to submit their evidence, which they said was a large volume.

“There were many cases of irregularities across the voting stations. We have hard evidence that will prove our case,” the parties said on Saturday. The leader of ACT, Ace Magashule has ample evidence in almost all the districts in the Free State; in his case there is no way one would be able to collect such information in a day, he said. “We have asked for an extension from the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) for that reason,” the parties said on Saturday.

Addressing a media conference, former president Jacob Zuma said he fully supported his colleagues in wanting the issues to be fully investigated and dealt with in a satisfactory manner. “We are not in a hurry, so there must be no rush to announce the results on Sunday. I urge the IEC not to provoke the people by announcing the results on Sunday,” Zuma warned. The former president said he didn’t believe that the IEC system had crashed; it was hacked in order to manipulate the elections, he said.

The fact that MK party performed in the manner it did was a sign enough to show some politicians how angry South Africans were, he said. “Nobody is going to announce on Sunday, we can’t tell a dictator we have a problem and when they have to act they tell us there’s no problem. “We are not children here, who can be persuaded with a lollipop. We want honest, transparent and fair elections.”

Zuma said the manner in which the IEC was handling the matter was appalling. He urged the IEC to be tolerant ofo the parties that were aggrieved and dissatisfied by the outcome of the elections. “We have information and evidence that shows there are discrepancies in this election.