More than 4 000 illegal miners remain trapped amid Operation Val’ Umgodi in Stilfontein

The minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu and his defence counterpart, Angie Motshekga are set to visit the Stilfontein mine shaft in Orkney, where more than 4000 illegal miners are reported to be still trapped underground in spite of a 1000 more that resurfaced in the past week. Ahead of his visit to the area, Mchunu remarked: “a significant number of illegal miners remain underground in Stilfontein, North West. We will be on the ground tomorrow, together with the Ministry of SANDF to engage with the North West Province and mining leadership.

Mchunu’s remarks come hot on the heels of a controversial stance taken by minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni who said law enforcement agencies are ready to smoke the illegal miners out during Wednesday’s post Cabinet media briefing. “We are not sending help to criminals. We are going to smoke them out. They will come out. We are not sending help to criminals. Criminals are not to be helped. Criminals are to be persecuted,” she said. Ntshavheni indicated that it was their fault that these miners found themselves trapped as Operation Val’ Umgodi intensified its efforts in dealing with the scourge of illegal mining.

“We didn’t send them there, and they didn’t go down there for the good benefit or for the good intentions for the Republic. So, we can’t help them. “Those who want to help them, they must go and take the food down there. They will come out, we will arrest them,” she said. In a statement, Mchunu said the visit is intended to further reinforce law and order in the area following the re-emergence of more than 1000 miners last week.

“The visit comes amid ongoing efforts by the SAPS and the SANDF, under Operation Vala Umgodi, to ensure that illegal miners who are still underground return to the surface safely. Despite multiple calls, numerous illegal miners have yet to resurface. The visit seeks to interact and engage law enforcement agencies on the ground, engage North West government and mining leadership, including other relevant stakeholders and to further assess progress on the ground, challenges and work out possible responses,” the minister said. Reacting to the current crisis which includes hunger and starvation of 1000s of illegal miners trapped underground, the EFF on Thursday said respect for human rights and dignity of the miners should be protected at all times. “We understand the devastating consequences of illegal mining on local economies, the environment, and public safety. However, this operation must balance enforcement with respect for human rights and dignity. Denying access to basic necessities does not serve justice; instead, it risks lives and worsens the suffering of people already in vulnerable situations.

This crisis did not emerge overnight; it is the result of years of government neglect and failure to properly address illegal mining and its root causes. Abandoned and disused mine shafts, many of which were supposed to be sealed and rehabilitated by mining companies, have been left open, becoming havens for illegal mining syndicates. The government’s lack of oversight and enforcement in ensuring that mining companies adhere to environmental and safety regulations has directly contributed to the growth of illegal mining,“ the party said. In startling video footage, law enforcement officers were observed conducting a thorough inspection of the attire worn by illegal miners to uncover potential firearms and gold-bearing materials. Around 15:30 this afternoon, a third illegal miner unexpectedly reappeared. The SAPS also confirmed that two other miners emerged from a different abandoned shaft. Tragically, the decomposed body of another illegal miner was retrieved earlier.

To ascertain the circumstances surrounding this miner's death, the police have initiated an inquest investigation. Spokesperson for the police in the province, Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone urged miners who remain underground to return to the surface. “The Operation Vala Umgodi task team in the North West continues to call upon those illegal miners, who are still underground in the Stilfontein area, to return to the surface. In line with safeguarding lives, the SAPS and SANDF have allowed for water and food to be delivered to those underground so that they can safely resurface,” he said.