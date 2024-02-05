More than a snake charmer

From domesticating snakes to opening an online exotic snake store, Gogo Maweni, a well-known traditional healer and reality TV star, goes above and beyond to showcase her love for animals. Despite being criticised by many of her followers, and some who find her passion to be peculiar, Maweni does not shy away from expressing her love for animals candidly.

Over the years, her content has garnered much attention - whether showing off her snake collection or the extent of her professional interest in the reptiles - she’s managed to be a hot topic on different platforms. After posting multiple images of herself on social media in a relaxed stance with snakes, she gained the nickname “Snake Lady”, something she chuckles about, “Lol, I’m being called the snake lady.” Last year, Maweni shocked those who thought that snakes were her only passion when she revealed that her love extended to other species.

“I proudly own two owls, snakes, tortoises, and dogs, as well as rabbits. Listening is a skill that you don’t acquire. And that’s not my problem; it’s your problem,” she shared on X. In just a few years after her breakout show, ‘Izangoma Zodumo’, she has established her brand and pursued other exciting endeavours besides being a healer known on reality shows. Maweni also initiated the Ubungoma festival, a platform used to honour Ubungoma (one’s ancestral calling) and give people a space to embrace who they truly are.