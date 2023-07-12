More trucks set alight amid proposed police intervention

Johannesburg – National and provincial police commissioners Fannie Masemola and Elias Mawela are set to brief the nation on the maximum mobilisation of resources to prevent, combat, and arrest those behind the torching of trucks across the country. This comes after attacks on at least 21 trucks in the past four days.

South African truck drivers and commuters continue to live in fear following reports that four more trucks were set alight on the N2 between Piet Retief and Ermelo overnight. This is the fifth such incident in the past four days. There have been separate incidents on the N2, N3, and N4 highways.

Police spokesperson Selvy Mohlala confirmed the latest attack, which reportedly happened in early this morning, saying three of of the trucks were seriously damaged while the fourth was partially burnt. “Four trucks were burned this morning at around 5.30 on the N2 between Piet Retief and Ermelo. Three were seriously burned, while one only burned in the cabin. One passenger (a lady) sustained burned wounds on her feet as she was allegedly asleep in one of the trucks. She was taken for medical help by the EMS vehicle,” Mohlala said. According to reports, Mohlala said a group of people carrying guns emerged from the bushes and approached the trucks. They “instructed the drivers to get out or otherwise they will burn them inside”.

“The drivers then left and ran away. The trucks were then set alight. So far, no one has been arrested, and the police are continuing their investigation. The motive for the attacks is unknown at the moment,” he said. The first incident happened in the early hours of Sunday, when six trucks were set alight along Van Reenen’s Pass. On Tuesday, Masemola indicated that police roadblocks would be set up along major transport routes countrywide to prevent more truck attacks.

On Monday there were three attacks. Two trucks were set alight by armed men in Empangeni, KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday night, while five trucks were torched in Lydenburg, Limpopo, and four trucks were burnt on the N4 in Mpumalanga. In each incident, the truck drivers were removed from their vehicles by armed men before the vehicles were set alight. This week, the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) called on law enforcement to impose harsh penalties on those responsible for the recent attacks.