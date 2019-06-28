File picture: Antoine de Ras.

With the recent death of a homeless man from hypothermia, the SA Weather Service has warned of icy conditions from a cold front forecast for this weekend. On Tuesday, a homeless man died of suspected hypothermia and his corpse was found in Dobsonville, Soweto, after he succumbed to the low temperature. When the unidentified man’s body was found, the temperatures were a low 3ºC and a high of a chilly 19ºC.

Diepkloof police spokesperson Captain Phephi Matlou-Mteto said the homeless man lived in the water drain for years. This, according to petrol attendants who worked near where the man was found. Matlou-Mteto said an inquest had been opened.

“A homeless man who was staying next to the petrol garage along the Golden Highway road was found dead on Tuesday afternoon. The body did not show any wounds. We suspect it could be hypothermia.”

The SA Weather Service has warned people to stay warm in the next week. Forecaster Kumsa Masiana said temperatures may even drop below 0ºC.

Masiana said: “The most significant winter day will be on July 1. There is a cold front coming across Gauteng this weekend until Tuesday - it will be the coldest since winter began. The temperatures will be below 0ºC across Vereeniging and Soweto.”

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring, who attended to the homeless man, said more incidents of hypothermia were expected from next week.

“We are looking at such cases for hypothermia to happen in the next couple months as we approach the coldest month,” said Meiring.

He said most homeless people succumb to hypothermia because they spend a lot of time outside while not dressed appropriately. He pleaded with the community to donate blankets.

“We as the ER24 will try to help as many people as possible,” he said.

The Joburg Disaster Management Services has also warned of avoiding fires as the temperatures plummet.

This is not the first time a homeless person has died because of weather conditions. In 2011 the Joburg Emergency Management Services reported a case of hypothermia when a homeless man was found dead near Florida Lake.