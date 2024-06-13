Mother accuses a school principal for shielding an alleged rapist

The mother of a 5-year-old girl is an angry woman after her child with autism was allegedly raped and sodomised in the premises of a school in Tembisa, Ekurhuleni. The mother, speaking to The Star, alleged that this was done by one of the teachers at the school.

The mother of two, who both attend the same school for learners with special education needs, accused the principal of allegedly shielding the alleged “rapists” who according to her abuse and take advantage of learners since most of them cannot speak for themselves. She said the incident took place on May 9, 2024 at the toilet of the school. After noticing that that the child was not well, they went to Tembisa Police Station to open a case of rape. “Since the incident took place no one from the school has told me anything. I have taken time to go and see the principal however I was told he was not at school,” said the mother.

On Thursday she visited the school again in an effort to speak with the principal. She said she noticed an uncaring principal, she was so upset that she ended up shouting. “One of the reasons I ended up shouting is that the principal and the staff do not care about what happened to my child. My daughter is hurt and someone must account but the principal is failing to explain. I can assure you that my child is not the only one who has been raped at this rapist school. I need help,” said the mother. The desperate mother reached out to the city of Ekurhuleni MMC for social development Bridget Thusi for help.

Thusi accompanied the mother to the school yesterday and only left when the officials from the department arrived after she phoned them to alert them of the incident. She said the alleged rapist must be identified and removed immediately from dealing with children. “What is really concerning me is the lack of interest from the principal. He should have jumped on hearing this and sought to get to the bottom of it. But he's instead making things difficult for us,” Thusi said

Gauteng SAPS spokesperson Lt Colonel Mavela Masondo confirmed that a case had been opened. “Police can confirm that a case of rape was opened at Tembisa Police Station and transferred to Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit, where its under investigation,” said Masondo. The Teddy Bear Foundation’s, an NGO combating abuse, Dr Shaheda Omar said from what she heard, the mother has done her part and it is now the responsibility and onus lies with the police.