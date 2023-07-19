Mother and daughter duo building a legacy as generational jewellers

Johannesburg - In 2008, Isabella Kobela had a full-time career as a goldsmith and a rough evaluator, but she always wanted to create her own jewellery. With R2 000 and her burning ambition, Kobela took a leap of faith and started her own jewellery business.

Today, Kobela is the designer of Isabella Jewellers and Refiners, and her daughter Meiki Ngcengeni takes care of the financial side of the business. The business first produced jewellery, but Kobela soon saw that it needed to expand in the previously male-dominated world of jewellery manufacturing. Isabella Jewellers and Refiners produces and sells jewellery to the industry, manages a profitable refining and recycling business, offers raw materials to wholesalers and even finds time to create and market unique items.

It wasn’t always easy. “It’s a tough industry to break into, especially as a black female. It was a long, hard process to get the necessary licences and the right machines and equipment. Securing a steady supply of metals and gems is a big challenge. So, I started refining my own materials, like filings, sweepings and offcuts, just so I could start making some money,” says Kobela. Ngcengeni spent a lot of weekends and holidays at the factory when she was a student, thus growing up in the business. After earning her degree in 2012, she began working there full-time.

“You need specific licences for every aspect of your operations: a refining licence for smelting and refining, a precious metal beneficiation licence for fabrication, a jeweller’s permit to be able to manufacture jewellery, and a Responsible Jewellery Council Special Permit. It feels like a full-time job just staying on top of compliance sometimes,” she said. Isabella Jewellers’ partnership with De Beers has been a massive boost for the business on many levels, Ngcengeni added. “We were effectively running a business in the dark. The mentorship we gained through De Beers really taught us how to run a business and provided us with access to markets, networks and polished diamonds. Most of all, they prioritise the development of women and have gone out of their way to help us be successful,” she said.

The daughter said although there were big plans to move into the wholesale market, Isabella was more than just a business. “I’m the first generation of jewellers in my family. I want to leave a footprint and a legacy for those generations to come. They must also benefit,” she said. Offering advice for young female entrepreneurs, Ngcengeni said people should not be afraid to start something.