Mother and daughter reunited after 22 years apart

In a powerful testament to the enduring bond between mother and child, the Department of Social Development (DSD) facilitated the reunion of Dineo Monaheng* and her daughter Thandi*, 22 years after they were separated by adoption. This heartwarming moment, which took place on October 5 at the Department of Social Development’s Pretoria offices, marked a milestone in a journey of love, loss, and hope.

Twenty-two years ago, Monaheng made the heart-wrenching decision to place her infant daughter for adoption, feeling she could not provide the life she wished for her child. Despite the pain, Monaheng never lost hope and spent two decades praying for a miracle that one day, she would be reunited with her daughter. That prayer was answered when she received a call from social worker Ndivhuwo Randela earlier this year informing her that her daughter, who had been adopted by a loving family in the Netherlands, had been searching for her.

The daughter, now a talented and confident young woman, has grown up surrounded by the love and care of her adoptive family in the Netherlands. Her achievements in horse riding, music, and drama reflect the nurturing environment she was raised. In a letter to Monaheng, the daughter’s adoptive parents described her as “sweet, funny, smart, and self-assured” – qualities that shone brightly during the virtual reunion.

On the day of the reunion, emotions ran high as Monaheng, accompanied by her sons, awaited the moment she had been waiting for. The virtual call, facilitated by social workers from both South Africa and the Netherlands, connected the two families across continents. The moment was filled with raw emotion as mother and daughter shared stories and memories, laughing, crying, and finding a deep connection despite the years of separation.

The mother expressed her profound gratitude to her daughter’s adoptive parents, acknowledging their role in raising her daughter with love and care. “I’m grateful for this opportunity to reconnect with my daughter,” said the mother. The conversation revealed many shared interests, including a love for music and a passion for teaching.

This was not the first time the daughter wished to reconnect with her biological mother. She had visited South Africa in 2017 to fulfil the desire to meet her birth mother. As the conversation unfolded, Monaheng’s emotions again took over, but it was her eldest son who provided the moment of emotional grounding.

With compassion and warmth, he spoke to his sister, sharing stories of their Ndebele heritage and reassuring her of her place in the family. The reunion not only connected a mother and daughter but also strengthened the bond between siblings, with Monaheng’s other sons who embraced their sister. DSD said the poignant reunion, which took place a month before World Adoption Day (November 9, 2024), underscores the theme of this year’s commemoration: “Adoption: The Best Option”.

The department said adoption offers children the opportunity for a loving, stable home and can change lives forever. Through the dedicated efforts of social workers and the unwavering love of both birth and adoptive families, stories like Monaheng and Thandi’s remind us of the transformative power of adoption. “The DSD is proud to have played a role in facilitating this reunion, which serves as a shining example of the impact that adoption can have on the lives of children and families. We remain committed to supporting families through the adoption process and ensuring that every child has the opportunity to thrive in a loving home,” said DSD spokesperson Lumka Oliphant.