One of the shipping containers used to cultivate the drugs at the Sandton mansion. Picture Sihle Manda

Johannesburg - Police swooped the on an alleged intricate drug lab operating from a home in the heart of Sandton this morning.

About 10 police vehicles lined outside the house while forensics officers combed the scene.

Police had at the time not confirmed details of the raid but sources with intimidate details said police had discovered a marijuana drug lab.

An unconfirmed number of suspects were understood to have been arrested as well. The Star understands that the house had been rented out for the past three years and is in not far from that of infamous suspect on the wanted list of the International Police (Interpol).

“The owner of the house didn’t stay in the house but rented it on for the past three years or so,” said the source who asked not to be identified. “He had no knowledge. He hasn’t been to the property in years.”

The well-placed informer added that police would later be bringing in trucks to remove the drugs adding this was likely to be an all day operation.

“It’ll have to be today,” he said. “They’ve made some arrests. They now have to do the forensic side and at some stage send a clean up crew to dismantle and transport all the equipment.”

Gauteng Hawks Ndivhuwo Mulamu has confirmed the raid, saying it was a culmination of a month long investigation.

She said police had discovered a hydroponic cannibas plant.

“We recovered two laboratories in two dwellings,” she said.

Mulamu said chemicals were used to grow to he drug. The drugs found, including he chemicals, were valued at R3m. A 53-year-old woman and her son, 29, were arrested at the scene and expected to appear before the Randburg magistrates court tomorrow.

