Mother of four dies allegedly at the hands of her partner

Johannesburg - The Mofokeng family wants justice for their daughter and loved one after her partner allegedly raped and strangled her in her own home in front of two minor children in Palmridge, Ekurhuleni. Agness Moreea Mofokeng, 41, a mother of three girls, aged 16, eight and six, and an eight-month-old boy, will be laid to rest this weekend after she was allegedly raped and strangled to death in her home.

The family said their daughter had been in possession of a protection order from the court amid domestic violence in the household. Her mother, Marry Mofokeng, said she didn’t know much detail about what happened but when she arrived at the home, her daughter had passed away. She said a man who was scheduled to deliver tiles found the eight-year-old and the six-year-old in the house, and when he asked about the whereabouts of their mother, they told him that their mother was sleeping and was not waking up.

“The children showed him the bedroom, and he found my daughter in bed. He said he tried to speak with her and realised that she had passed on; that was when I was alerted about the death. It appears as though she was raped and strangled; she had marks on her neck,” said Mofokeng. The deceased’s sister, Manuku Mofokeng, said they suspect that she was murdered during the night. “The suspect, after committing this deed, fled the scene with the eight-month-old boy, who is the child of the couple. He took the boy to his sister,” Manuku said.

Manuku told “The Star” that when the family questioned the suspect’s sister, she said her brother had told her not to give the child to anyone. “She told us that her brother said he was going to Limpopo, his home province, and that he would send money for baby formula and diapers. He left a suicide note in which he said he was going to kill himself and requested that the family give him and his partner a dignified funeral,” said Manuku. Agness was described by her family as a kind, hard-working breadwinner who wanted the best for her children.

“My sister was a happy person, but she hid that the man was abusing her,” said Manuku. The mother told “The Star” that, from the beginning of the relationship two years ago, she had not approved of the relationship. She said this did not sit well with her when she learned that the partner was abusive towards her daughter. “I want this man behind bars for the rest of his life,” said the mother.

The family said they were aware that the suspect had handed himself in, but were in the dark regarding the case. Gauteng provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo confirmed that a case of murder was being investigated. Masondo said the suspect appeared at the Palmridge Magistrate’s Court on March 3, was remanded, and would appear again on March 23 for a bail application.