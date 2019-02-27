File image - A rape evidence kit. Photo: Andrew Ingram

The mother of the two teenagers accused of raping their 96-year-old great-grandmother allegedly did not believe the old woman when she first reported that her great-grandsons had raped her. The Star reported on Tuesday that brothers aged 15 and 19 were behind bars after allegedly raping the old woman in December in Qwaqwa, Free State. A case was laid on Sunday, February 24.

Free State police Spokesperson Sergeant Mmako Mophiring said it was not known why the family only reported the matter to the police two months later.

Mophiring also said the old woman stays by herself.

He said it was alleged that the mother of the two boys did not believe her grandmother when she stated that the teenagers had raped her.

“When some of her (96-year-old woman) children noticed their mother's behaviour, they called the families together and the old woman repeatedly told the same story,” he said

"The family is alleged to have disciplined the boys afterwards but did not report the matter to the police."

They only reported the matter this past Sunday.

The old woman was also found with stab wounds on her body and Mophiring said police could not tell if the wounds were inflicted by the two boys. However, investigations were underway, he said.

Mophiring urged the community to report criminal activity to the authority and added that most rape incidents were not reported.

“People should not negotiate crime, they must come forward and report it to the police,” he said.

Despite attempts made, The Star could not get hold of the Department of Social Development Office in QwaQwa to comment on the case.

The 15-year-old rape accused appeared in court on Tuesday and has been transferred to the Thabo Mofutsanyana Secure Care Centre. His case was postponed to 5 March 2019.

The second accused, 19, appear in Makwane Magistrates court on Wednesday.