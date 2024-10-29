Mother seeks justice for toddler’s drowning amid burial dispute

The drowning death of a 20-month-old toddler has sparked a bitter dispute between his parents, with the mother seeking legal intervention to prevent a hasty burial and demanding answers about her son’s tragic passing. The case has drawn national attention and raised concerns about parental rights in South Africa.

The tragic death of “baby” Kaone Peka has left his parents at odds, resorting to social media and the courts to settle their differences. Lesego Peka, the distraught mother, is reportedly in hiding after her story went viral across various platforms and news outlets. According to an inquest from the South African Police Service (SAPS), Kaone, aged 20 months, died after falling into a swimming pool at the home of his father, businessman Oberon Matsuvuki, in Midstream Estate, between Ekurhuleni and Centurion, on October 23. He was hastily buried on Friday. “Police have opened an inquest docket for investigation. Once the investigation is complete, the docket will be taken to the inquest court for a decision,” stated Gauteng Provincial SAPS spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo.

Peka took to social media platforms, including X, Instagram, and TikTok, seeking assistance. She claimed that her ex-partner deprived her of information regarding her son’s death, denied her the opportunity to view or identify his body, and excluded her from attending the funeral. In a country grappling with high rates of gender-based violence, ordinary citizens, politicians, and GBV organisations have rallied to support her. Peka expressed her anguish, stating: “My precious son was taken from me under deeply troubling circumstances. I am making a public and urgent plea for assistance in finding justice for Kaone, whose death has left me in turmoil, haunted by unanswered questions and the pain of a mother denied truth and closure.”

Peka is demanding that her son’s body be exhumed for a post-mortem, suspecting foul play in his death. She recounted that Matsuvuki informed her of Kaone’s drowning and hastily arranged the burial before she could obtain a court order to stop it. “Due to Matsuvuki’s past manipulation and abuse towards me, I could not accept his version of events, nor could I believe that my son was gone without clear evidence,” she said. In an interview with The Star on Monday, Matsuvuki acknowledged the public outcry regarding the timing of the burial.

“My aim was to lay him to rest as soon as all paperwork and post-mortem were done. I had no reason to keep him for further days at the mortuary, considering his age,” he explained. He asserted that the cause of death was drowning and that all necessary procedures were followed. The funeral company involved in Kaone’s burial faced backlash from the public for proceeding without the biological mother.