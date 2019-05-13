GoodLuck kept the crowd in tune as they performed at the Mother's Day concert at Johannesburg Zoo on Sunday

Mother’s Day is every day. “Whenever my kids say 'I love you', it makes me feel so special. The hugs and the appreciation are sentimental to me, so I feel it every day,” said Boitumelo Moloi, who spent the day at Johannesburg Zoo with her two children for the annual Mother’s Day concert.

“It’s always fun to relax and let the kids run wild and enjoy the rides and the day.”

The event was attended by about 2000 people, a rise from last year. The event gets more popular by the year.

“Now in its 30th year, the concert remains a highlight for Joburg residents and aims to honour, embrace and appreciate the role played by mothers of this city and country.

"The event sees families paying tribute and uplifting mothers for their continued courage and strength in keeping families united,” said community development MMC Nonhlanhla Sifumba.

Mafikizolo performs at the Mother's Day concert held at the Johannesburg Zoo on Sunday.

With acts including Msaki and Good Luck, the afternoon in the warm sun was worth it.

Naledi Mofokeng was front and centre with the crowd, dancing and singing along to her favourite group, Mafikizolo.

“I love coming here to see the animals and to have a great day out,” Mofokeng added.

Also in attendance were Generations: The Legacy actress Letoya Makhene, singer and 7de Laan actress KB Motsilanyane, Tumisho Masha and many others who brought their kids to have a good time.

“Being a mom isn't easy, we love you for coming out and having a good time. Thank you for following Mafikizolo from back then,” said Theo Kgosinkwe.

He closed the concert with fellow member Nhlanhla Nciza. Their old and current hits had the audience riveted.