Mothers treated to a thrilling baking experience to celebrate Mother’s Day

Johannesburg - To celebrate Mother’s Day, The Star newspaper readers were summoned to a delightful baking experience with flavoursome treats at Bakeology Studio in Melrose yesterday. While Mother’s Day is celebrated differently across all corners of the world, Bakeology Studio hosted the affair, making the baking experience fun and memorable.

Overflowing with elation, the guests described the event as relaxing and exciting. Sunaina Lalloo, patisserie chef and head recipe developer at Bakers Bakeology Studio, spoke about the essence of Mother’s Day and how it was unique. In celebration of mothers day, The Star hosted mothers to celebrate by baking at the Bakeology in Melrose. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency(ANA). “Today is a very special day because it is not just celebrating Mother’s Day alone; it’s also celebrating women. Whether we are mothers by choice or not, we are a symbol and role model to many people out there. And women are very dynamic and very strong, and we should remember our qualities and always lift others along our journey.”

The patisserie chef, who had been fond of baking since she was 11, said the experience was nothing short of pleasant. “It’s been so nice to see all these moms come with either their older sisters or their kids and come here feeling a bit nervous because they are not sure what they are going to do; they are also scared of baking, but at the same time, once they saw our entire team, once they had some breakfast and something to enjoy and nibble on, the ease came. The highlight for me was when they got down to decorating; that’s when you saw them enjoy themselves. It was fun throughout. We always want to see our women smiling like that,” she said. One of The Star’s readers, Thabisile Mnyandu, who comes from Soweto, also shared her experience, highlighting that it was incredible.

In celebration of mothers day, The Star hosted mothers to celebrate by baking at the Bakeology in Melrose. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency(ANA). “It was fun, it was nice, and we learnt a lot of things because I didn’t know the other studios. You know, when you are in town, you don’t know all the surroundings. So now I have an option where I can send my grandson on weekends because I don’t believe that you can only take a girl child to Mother’s Day and neglect the boy.” Mnyandu explained what Mother’s Day meant to her: “Mother’s Day means a lot because for me, I believe that it takes a village to raise a child. I am not only a mother to my kids, but I am a mother to other kids as well. Because there are child-headed homes. So this day means a lot to me.” Spreading a message of love to other mothers in celebrating this special day, she said: “Please let’s learn to love our kids, whether it is a girl or a boy; that is why these days we experience a lot of anger from our kids. If we do not nurture them with love and show them love, how can they show their partners love?”