Moti aims to spark magic in youth entrepreneurship

Billionaire businessman and philanthropist Zunaid Moti has set his path on developing and empowering the youth through a groundbreaking online mentorship intervention programme called MotiMoves.
He has pledged an eye-watering R30 million to fund game-changing business ideas that align with his commercial interests through the programme.
In commemoration of Youth Day, the revolutionary programme will change the South African entrepreneurial landscape by offering free online advice to ambitious individuals hungry to learn and build thriving businesses.
“I don't proclaim to know everything, and I’m not a lecturer, but I can assure the youth that through MotiMoves, I aim to help turn their business dreams into reality, whether its through advice, encouraging innovative ideas, providing some funding where it’s warranted, and having a good chuckle with them,” said Moti
Moti says that empowerment begins with the belief in own potential and having the courage to chase dreams.
“If I can offer that inspiration to the youth, I consider my MotiMoves programme successful. I am on a mission to ignite a spark in the hearts of young South Africans.”
Moti has also said a lucky winner would get the keys to his Porsche 911, accompanied by a R50 000 allowance to boost their business idea or fuel the growth of their existing company.