Johannesburg - Entrepreneur and billionaire Zunaid Moti says that through his free online entrepreneurship programme dedicated to empowering young entrepreneurs, he is thrilled to announce its upcoming webinar on June 27 at 8pm. The webinar is aimed at inspiring and supporting aspiring business leaders.

According to the Moti Group of Companies, the monthly webinar will provide expert guidance as the programme covers a wide range of topics, including business strategy, financial planning, marketing and branding, and leadership development. To add to the pot, individuals who register by June 26 will stand a chance of winning several exciting giveaways, such as five R10 000 vouchers and R20 000 in data vouchers. "In addition to the free online mentorship, each month one lucky person will win exclusive usage of his Porsche 911, R50 000 to spend on their business, and two hours of direct mentorship with Zunaid. “MotiMoves runs a monthly competition that encourages mentees to submit a comprehensive business proposal outlining their goals, strategies, and how they plan to utilise the Porsche 911 and R50 000 allowance to promote their business. The business proposal should showcase how winning the competition can positively influence the growth of their business," said a company statement.

The company further said that MotiMoves seeks to provide practical guidance, mentorship, and resources to young entrepreneurs, enabling them to achieve their entrepreneurial dreams and allowing them to be heard and acknowledged for their contribution to the business community. Moti hopes that the series of webinars and networking opportunities will cultivate a thriving ecosystem that will nurture and empower the next generation of leaders and innovators. "MotiMoves is excited to partner with up-and-coming entrepreneurs and empower them with valuable tips from one of the country’s most successful businesspeople. The webinar promises to be an enriching experience, offering valuable insights, strategies, and practical advice for building successful businesses," added the group statement.