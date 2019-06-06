File picture: SIBUSISO NDLOVU

A man was shot and killed when he stopped for a hitchhiker in Winterveldt on Tuesday evening just before 6pm. It is alleged that the man, who used to be a councillor, was from a community meeting when he gave some of the people he had been in a meeting with a lift when he went home.

While on their way, the councillor spotted a person believed to be hitchhiking on the side of the road and stopped to give him a lift.

However, the alleged 'hitchhiker’ opened fire on the councillor, shooting him multiple times and fled.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said the victim was rushed to a local clinic but unfortunately succumbed to the gunshot wounds. He was declared dead on arrival at the clinic.

The people who were in the car at the time of the shooting were not injured during the attack.

Masondo added that circumstances that could led to the attack were not yet established, and police were investigating a case of murder.

He said it was also unclear as to why he held a meeting with the community as he was a former councillor but information they received stated that he had recently left the ANC for the African Transformation Movement.

"Police are appealing to those who witnessed the incident to come forward and assist with any piece of information that could lead to the apprehension of the suspect."

He said with anyone with information that will lead to the arrest of the perpetrator could report that anonymously on the crime stop number 08600 10111 or by contacting the Loate police station.