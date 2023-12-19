Motorists urged to commit to never using their phones while driving

Drivers have been advised to make the commitment to never use their phones while driving, as thousands of people continue to depart for their vacation destinations. The CEO of MasterDrive, Eugene Herbert, advises handing your phone to your “co-pilot” so they may answer texts, choose the music or do any other work that will keep you from driving and possibly avoid a catastrophic collision.

“Driving is a mentally demanding task. Drivers need to divide their attention between operating vehicle controls, looking out for hazards, changing traffic patterns as well as scanning the area for suspicious individuals. If you add distracted driving to these myriad obstacles, your risk is increased as much as it would if you were driving after drinking.” Herbert further shares statistics that give insights into the dangers of texting and driving and ways to avoid it. According to a Forbes Advisor, on average in the US, drivers spend about 1.38 minutes on their phone, for every hour of driving. It takes 30 to 60 days to break a habit – challenge yourself to not touch your phone while driving so that the habit is gone by February.

The same Advisor states that the majority of distracted driving occurs between 6pm and 11pm, while the least distracted driving happens between 6am and 9am. “The truth is, it is never safe to use your phone and drive, whatever the time of day,” he said. In 2020, figures in the US indicated that 3 142 people died because of distracted driving. The modern car is generally equipped with an array of hands-free features which may still cause drivers’ focus to shift.