Motorists urged to exercise restraint on roads as Easter holidays come to an end

Johannesburg – The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has reminded motorists to resist the temptation to break the rules of the road as they return from their holidays and religious pilgrimages at the end of the Easter holidays.

“Law enforcement officers will continue to closely monitor traffic to address lawlessness and reduce the number of accidents,” the RTMC said.

It said a total of 75 192 vehicles were stopped and checked at various checkpoints since the start of the Easter holidays, and by Sunday afternoon, 699 motorists had been arrested for various offences including drunk driving, excessive speeding, producing false driving documentation, reckless driving, and overloading.

“The highest speed was recorded in Lyttleton, Pretoria, where a motorist was nabbed while driving at 198km/h in a 120km zone. A driver with the highest breath alcohol content was arrested on Hindle Road, Delft, in the Western Cape, with a reading of 1.03mg/1000ml of breath. The legal alcohol limit in the country is less than 0.24mg/1000ml,” the RTMC said.