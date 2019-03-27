Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - The City of Johannesburg has launched a WhatsApp-based hotline which enables motorists to report traffic violations committed by other road users. The hotline, which was launched on Wednesday, will be operated by the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) and will enable people to send photos and videos of illegal activities they're witnessing to the hotline.

Public Safety MMC Michael Sun said the metro police would follow up on the information received.

“The launch of this pilot project is aimed at improving driver behaviour and to ensure that road safety is enhanced for all,” Sun said

“Road users will be able to upload footage onto the WhatsApp-based hotline, thereafter JMPD will follow up and take the necessary actions. We receive a lot of videos of reckless driving on a daily basis and this is why today we are launching this Reckless Driving Hotline,” he added

Addressing issues around road safety, Sun said motorists were encouraged to stop their vehicles and record or use dashcams if they have them.

“We have had to consider many safety issues and legalities, we are urging residents not to break the law while using the hotline,” he said

The City said the newly launched WhatsApp Hotline was for every resident and could be accessed on 081 410 6338.

