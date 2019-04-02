File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Motorists have been warned of the rise in car hijackings and cautioned to be vigilant. The police’s latest crime statistics report showed car and truck hijackings continue to be a major scourge.

There were 16325 car jackings and 1202 truck hijackings reported countrywide. In addition, 50663 vehicles were stolen during the 2017/18 period.

Recently, a journalist at The Star, Nhlanhla Mbatha, shared his harrowing ordeal about when he became a victim of South Africa’s five most heinous crimes: hijacking, kidnapping, fraud, theft and robbery - all in four hours.

“Three males pretending to be police officers stopped me just outside Soweto, and while one approached me to ask for directions, the other two stormed my car and forced me to the floor in the back of my car. I was interrogated about my car tracking devices and warned not to lie. They also made several calls to their contacts asking about the tracker in VW Polos, and other calls were made to potential buyers of the car,” recalled Mbatha.

The 2018 Bryte Crime Tracker has indicated hijacking and theft by force were at their lowest in the third quarter of 2017 and have since risen sharply quarter-to-quarter.

“An acceleration to 6.8% in contact crime was noted in the first quarter of 2018 compared with the 3.8% acceleration in quarter one 2017,” the report revealed.

Fidelity ADT national marketing and communications manager Charnel Hattingh said that with hijackings still a problem, people should always be vigilant.

She said motorists must wait on the road and not in their driveways if they suspected they were being followed. “Wait for any cars to pass you and wait until the car is far away before entering your property. If you have a panic button or a mobile security app, have it on hand just in case.”

In the event of being hijacked, Hattingh advised: “Don’t antagonise the hijackers, who are probably more scared than you.

“Show them you are not a threat. Lift up your arms to show them you have no weapon and will surrender.

“Avoid direct eye contact but try to take in what they are wearing and the sound of their voices,” she added.