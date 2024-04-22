As South Africans are expected to cast their votes in 37 days in the country’s groundbreaking general elections, various parties were going full force to garner support for their organisations. African Content Movement (ACM) leader Hlaudi Motsoeneng has cautioned his party members and supporters to not fall for the governing party’s tricks of dishing out food parcels in an attempt to get votes.

Motsoeneng said the governing party was nowhere to be seen when people are needing help, adding that they were only making themselves available now that it was elections time. The ACM leader accused the ANC of buying South Africans with food parcels, grants and blankets. “During elections time these people don’t sleep, its time like these when they know people. They will come here to give you falls hope and provide you with temporary jobs and it ends after the elections.

“As the leader of the ACM, I always strive to better the lives of South Africans especially our own black people. If you chose our movement, we would not sleep, we will work day and night to make sure that we bring hope to our people by providing the much-needed services that were neglected by the governing party,” added Motsoeneng. He told thousands of supporters who came to listen to his address in Thaba Nchu that, the time had arrived to now make a difference and vote for the ACM. “It’s now upon us to conscientise our people to vote differently and vote for our movement (ACM). ACM remains the only party that will effect the needed changes in the Free State province and the entire country.

“It was now the time to elect me as a leader to show South Africans what the ACM government can do. During my time at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) was not sleeping because, I needed to make sure that our people were living and enjoying life.” Annah Mohojoe from Thaba Nchu said she would give Motsoeneng a chance in the upcoming election, as they have witnessed what he was capable of during his tenure at the SABC. “All these people come here because they want our votes, in the last elections I voted for the EFF, and I have not seen them ever since. Ntate Motsoeneng looks and seems like someone that we can trust, and what I like about him is that what you see with him is what you get, so it will be easy for us to relate with him,” she said.