Joburg metro police chief David Tembe.

The Joburg metro police department is on the edge of a revolt over allegations against its chief, David Tembe, with a call for his immediate suspension. There are two ongoing investigations - one over the unlawful suspension of two officers, and one against the chief himself with a list of grievances.

A total of 68 senior officers logged a grievance against him last month citing, amongst others, allegations of misuse of power.

After the grievance was logged, two officers were suspended, but were later reinstated after an independent attorney, Sandile July, from Werksmans deemed their suspension not to be lawful on the grounds that Tembe did not have the authority to place them on suspension.

The second hearing was to be about the grievances against Tembe and was scheduled for Friday, April 13, but was postponed without the City giving any reasons.

During this week, July recused himself as chair of the hearings.

The South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu), which is spearheading the grievances, believes that this was orchestrated by the City to delay action until after the May 8 elections.

Samwu spokesperson Jack Mokalapa said no new date for the hearing had been set, and the union was demanding to know why.

“Given the serious nature of these allegations and seniority of the official involved it would be prudent for the City to suspend the chief given that he excercises control over employees there is a substantial risk he will interfere with records and potential witnesses,” added Mokalapa, saying he had opened a criminal case against the chief for incitement.

In a recent move, the city announced that the two officers who had been reinstated would be re-suspended, using the proper legal channels.

City spokesperson Nthatisi Modingoane denied that the city was stalling, saying the presiding officer was a director at Werksmans and had recused himself in order “to mitigate any reasonable apprehension of bias”.

“This is because he is already privy to some of the evidence that is going to be presented when dealing with the allegations of improper conduct levelled against the chief of police. It should be noted that Werkmans attorneys, as a firm, have not withdrawn from the hearings - only the presiding officer Sandile July.

“It should also be re-emphasised that the presiding officer withdrew because of concerns over independence from the matter at hand. He had already dealt with some of the issues present in this case, and therefore recused himself so that a totally independent presiding officer could be appointed,” said Modingoane.

Procedures had thus not been stalled due to the elections, he added, but due to the presiding officer withdrawing and a new presiding officer having to be appointed to continue with the grievance hearing.

The process now required that both parties needed to agree on an independent person who could act as a presiding officer, he said.

Regarding the suspension hearings, Modingoane said that since the acting period for the head of department had come to an end, a new one had to be appointed for the suspension hearings to continue.

“The hearings can only continue after a new presiding officer has been agreed upon by both parties. All relevant staff will then be communicated with accordingly,” he said.

Some of the allegations were already the subject of a grievance. Under the circumstances, “we are constrained by the grievance procedure from communicating matters that are being dealt with in grievance sessions”, he noted.