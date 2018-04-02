Mourners continue to arrive at the home of Mam' Winnie Madikizela Mandela. Picture: Sihle Manda

Neighbours of late Struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela have gathered outside the family home in Orlando Soweto to pay their last respects.

Some were still in shock to find that the stalwart had died as she had spent the weekend in church celebrating Easter weekend with family.

A large media contingent is present outside the home as people continue to trickle in outside the house this afternoon.

Madikizela-Mandela died after a long illness, for which she had been in and out of hospital since the start of the year. She succumbed in the early hours of Monday afternoon surrounded by her family and loved ones.

Neighbour Annah Ramutumbu said she heard from a friend in Pretoria that Madikizela-Mandela had died.

"I was so shocked we had hope when she said she was back to help Ramaphosa and now she has left."

Ramutumbu said Madikizela-Mandela was a loving mother in the neighbourhood and always opened her gates to them.

"When their were visitors she would open the gates so we could see who was there. Even when Ramaphosa was here she opened the gates for us to see him."

Another neighbour said she will always remember Mam' Winnie for her lovely spirit. Even when there were deaths in the neighbourhood Mam' Winnie would go to the homes and comfort the families.

"Even on her birthday she would invite us. No one would go to work the next day. She also invited us to Zinzi's wedding. We were helping with the cooking as neighbours."

Dali Mpofu arrives at the home of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. Picture: Sihle Manda

EFF chairperson Dali Mpofu has also arrived to send his condolences to the family.

