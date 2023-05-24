Mozambican man in court for trafficking a Mozambican teenager

Johannesburg - A Mozambican national, 53, appeared in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Monday for contravening the Trafficking in Persons Act 7 of 2013 following his arrest on May 18. The Hawks said that the girl, 17, was lured from Mozambique and promised a job at the suspect’s spaza shop in Alexandra.

“The victim and her family were reportedly told that the suspect’s wife was partially blind and she needed help to run the business. The suspect took the young lady from her parents in Mozambique, promising that he would send them money every month,” said Colonel Philani Nkwalase. Nkwalase said that on arrival in Johannesburg, the victim found that there was no spaza shop to run, and the suspect threatened and forced himself on her over the period between January and March 2023. “The victim shared her multiple rape ordeal with a fellow Mozambican woman working as a cashier at a local supermarket when she was sent to buy food,” Nkwalase said.