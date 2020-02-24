MP traumatised after four-hour hijacking and hostage ordeal









Member of the National Assembly Judith Tshabalala was hijacked at the weekend in Sebokeng. Member of Parliament, Judith Tshabalala, was carjacked and held hostage for hours. News on social media spread on Sunday that ANC MP Tshabalala was hijacked and held hostage in Sebokeng in the Vaal area. ANC Gauteng spokesperson Bones Modise told The Star that they learnt with shock of Tshabalala’s ordeal. “We are glad and happy that she is home unharmed. Yes, she is traumatised. Further comment will be made as soon as the police have released their investigative processes,” Modise said. DA MP Cameron Mackenzie was also shot and wounded while driving into his complex in January. Provincial police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said Sebokeng police were investigating a carjacking. “The complainant reported she was hijacked by three armed men as she was dropping off a friend at the gate,” he said. In the incident on Saturday at about 9pm, Tshabalala was allegedly pushed to the back of the vehicle and the suspects drove off with her and subsequently dropped her off at a filling station in Edenvale.

Makhubele said police in Edenvale found her at the petrol station while on their routine patrol on Saturday morning and took her to Sebokeng police station to open a case. Tshabalala was driving a gold Range Rover Evoque.

“She was unharmed, and police are looking for her vehicle,” Makhubele said.

He appealed to anyone with information to call Crime Stop 0860010111 or send tip-offs on MySAPS App.

Tshabalala is the second MP to be hijacked this year. DA MP Cameron Mackenzie was shot during his ordeal.

Mackenzie was shot and wounded while trying to drive into his complex in Dainfern, Johannesburg.

He later underwent surgery and is still recorvering.