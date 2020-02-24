Member of Parliament, Judith Tshabalala, was carjacked and held hostage for hours.
News on social media spread on Sunday that ANC MP Tshabalala was hijacked and held hostage in Sebokeng in the Vaal area.
ANC Gauteng spokesperson Bones Modise told The Star that they learnt with shock of Tshabalala’s ordeal.
“We are glad and happy that she is home unharmed. Yes, she is traumatised. Further comment will be made as soon as the police have released their investigative processes,” Modise said.
Provincial police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said Sebokeng police were investigating a carjacking.
“The complainant reported she was hijacked by three armed men as she was dropping off a friend at the gate,” he said.
In the incident on Saturday at about 9pm, Tshabalala was allegedly pushed to the back of the vehicle and the suspects drove off with her and subsequently dropped her off at a filling station in Edenvale.