Johannesburg - Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse has been voted out of office to make way for a new mayor from a coalition led by the ANC and minority parties. Phalatse’s fate was sealed on Thursday after she was voted out with 140 votes, while 129 others voted to keep her as executive mayor

On Wednesday, ActionSA released a statement lambasting the DA for throwing Phalatse under the bus. The party accused the DA of allowing Phalatse’s political career to end and keeping an arrogant attitude towards coalition partners and the future of the City of Johannesburg. Earlier on Thursday morning, Phalatse stated that she hoped she would survive the motions, but that if she did not, she hoped that the city's incoming government would be able to carry out the plans that the multiparty government hoped to implement. "At a political level, yes, there is instability, but the idea is that in the midst of all of that, sense must prevail, and certainly plans that are crucial to keeping Joburg’s heart beating must not be affected negatively by political instability," she said.

The contest for the mayorship position was so fierce that Phalatse confirmed that she had received a suitcase on Wednesday afternoon from the Speaker of Council, Colleen Makhubele, with a note telling her to pack up. "It was strange, really strange, and that’s all I am going to say on that," she said. The Star understands that Phalatse sent the bag back to Makhubele’s office. The two women had a strained relationship that had become gloating to the public.

