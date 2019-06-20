File picture: SAPS Twitter

Mpumalanga - A man believed to be a foreign national was found dead inside a pit toilet in the yard where his business operated in Calcutta outside Hazyview. According to Mpumalanga police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Bhembe, the man was reported missing by his alleged relative who also owns a shop in the area on June 16.

However, he was found dead the next day.

Bhembe added that it was alleged that the deceased would always meet with the alleged relative every evening.

On the day that he was reported missing, he had failed to meet with him.

The alleged relative then went to his shop but did not find him then opened a missing person case with the police.

Bhembe said it was believed that the man may have been kidnapped before being murdered and thrown into the toilet.

However, it is unclear how he was killed.

Investigations were launched after he was reported missing, starting at the place he rented his shop and his body was found in the pit toilet.

“Two suspects, Ellias Mphambo, 32, and Happy Mnisi, 40, have been arrested and appeared at the Mkhuhlu Magistrate's Court on Wednesday where they face murder and kidnapping charges,” Bhembe added.

The two suspects have been remanded in custody and will appear at the same court on July 2 for a bail application," he said.

The dead man is one of five people who were found dead in different parts of Mpumalanga on Monday.

They shot, stabbed while another burnt to death.

The first man was abandoned by unknown men at a clinic after 5pm in Vosmanw with stab wounds. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Around 6pm, a man was found lying in a pool of blood on the pavement in Vosman. He died of his stab wounds.

Later that evening around 11pm, the body of a man was found lying in a pool of blood with gunshot wounds outside the Ackerville hostel.

According to Bhembe the motive behind the killings was still unknown and no arrest has been made as yet.

In another incident, community members found a 41-year-old man burnt beyond recognition in his shack in Calcutta on Monday.

Bhembe added that the cause of the fire was unknown but police have opened an inquest docket for investigations.

He added that police were looking for the unknown suspects linked to the murders and has appealed on anyone with information that may assist police in their investigation to contact Constable Ouma Nkambule on 083 519 8344, Lieutenant Colonel Dudu Shabangu at 082 469 2569, or the Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

