Mpumalanga cops arrest man, 40, after 12-year-old girl was lured into his house and raped

Johannesburg – A 40-year-old Mpumalanga man has been arrested for the alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl on Saturday. The Mpumalanga police said that a 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 40-year-old man at Leslie in the Gert Sibande District on Saturday, around 1.30pm.

Police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the incident was reported to the police in Leslie, who acted with speed, resulting in the swift arrest of the suspect shortly after the matter was reported. "According to information… the victim was playing in the street when she was lured by the suspect into his house. It was reportedly during this time when the suspect allegedly took advantage of the girl and raped her," Mdhluli said. "After the incident, the victim went home and related her ordeal to her grandmother. The matter was eventually reported to the police in Leslie, and the astute members reacted swiftly and the suspect was apprehended."

The SAPS said the case would be investigated by the Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS), and the man is expected to appear at the Leslie Periodical Court today (Monday), facing a rape charge. The provincial commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, strongly condemned the incident while applauding members who responded swiftly in arresting the alleged perpetrator. Manamela further indicated that the SAPS regarded incidents of such a nature in a serious light and that the police would continue to ensure that children are protected from perpetrators of gender-based violence. According to the general, the victimisation of children is a sign of moral decay in society.