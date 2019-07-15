Picture: Gerd Altmann/Pixabay

The discovery of five bodies buried in a yard in Masoyi has brought to six the total of corpses Mpumalanga police have exhumed in three weeks. Despite that, Mpumalanga police said young men killing their lovers and burying the bodies in the yard was not a trend in the province despite two separate incidents in less than a month.

This is in the backdrop to the recent grim discovery of five women's bodies in Thabiso Mndawe's yard. The 25 year old man confessed to having killed the women in a rage and then burying them in his yard in Masoyi village.

Three weeks ago, another Mpumalanga man from a village of Shabalala Trust near Hazyview also confessed to having killed his girlfriend, stuffing her body in a suitcase and burying her body in his yard.

At the time of the confession, 21 year old Tshepiso Mokoena had been arrested for the murder of two young girls related to him, one of whom had been raped.

The girls had been found in a ditch and it was during the interrogation about their murder that he told the police that he murdered his girlfriend and buried the body at home next to the toilet.

Speaking to The Star on Monday, Brigadier Leonad Hlathi of the Mpumalanga Police said they could not say that what the men had done was a common occurrence in the province.

"It is only two cases so far so we can't say it's something that happens a lot. The other incident happened in 2017 when a man killed his girlfriend and buried her body next to the river," Hlathi said.

Mndawe was nabbed after the woman he met on Facebook in May went missing after they made contact.

Hlathi said investigations into her disappearance led police to the Mndawe's home where it was found that the two were involved in a heated argument that led to the woman being killed. Mndawe buried her in the yard next to the toilet.

Mnadwe later confessed to having killed four more women. Three of their bodies were exhumed on Sunday.

Three weeks ago, Mokoena was also arrested after it as found that he had killed his girlfriend who had been missing since March.

He told police that he assaulted her with a blunt object on her head after they had an argument. He then put her in a suitcase and buried her in the yard.

Both men are in police custody and their houses were burnt by the angry community.

The Star



