Mpumalanga man abandons bail after woman and her three children were found hacked to death

Johannesburg - Suspected family killer Afrika Shongwe abandoned his bail bid during his appearance in the Piet Retief Magistrate’s Court, where he faces four counts of murder. Shongwe is accused of hacking to death a mother Philisiwe Makhubu, 44, her twin sons Andile and Luyanda Nkosi, 13, and her daughter Siphelele Nkosi, 6, at her house in Phola Park in Thandukukhanya in Piet Retief, Mpumalanga.

Shongwe, 55, from eSwatini, was remanded to March 27, 2023. He is charged with four counts of murder and contravening the Immigration Act. The gruesome discovery was made by the police on Friday at about 10pm, after family members filed a complaint that they had made several attempts to reach the slain family but failed. Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said officers immediately responded to the complaint. They found the house locked and forced their way into the house, where they found the lifeless bodies.

Mohlala said an axe believed to have been used to eliminate the victims was found in the same room as the bodies. He said, surprisingly the four-room house was found locked from the outside, raising the police officers’ suspicions. All the victims were certified dead by paramedics on the scene.

It is further alleged that the victims were last seen alive last Tuesday. Mpumalanga’s acting community safety, security, and liaison MEC Speedy Mashilo applauded the police for the swift arrest of the murder suspect. “The efforts of the police so far on the case will go a long way towards ensuring that justice is served. Although it won’t bring the victims back, the families of the victims will find closure once those who are responsible are punished,” said Mashilo.

Speaking in front of the house where the crime took place, he also thanked the community for alerting the police after not seeing the victims for several days. He cautioned the residents that regardless of how agonising the situation is they must not take matters into their own hands. Mashilo encouraged them to rather work with the police in solving crimes.

Speaking on gender-based violence (GBV), Mashilo said what is regrettable about the scourge is that it is often perpetuated by the ones who are supposed to protect their loved ones. “GBV is a societal matter that requires us all to work together. It happens behind closed doors, and the police act only after a crime is committed. We will continue as a government to implement various programmes aimed at better protecting women and children,” he said. Mashilo also decried the growing number of violent murders in the province in recent weeks.

He cited the murder of four people in Senotlelo last weekend, and three other murders in Mkhondo a few weeks ago. “We must all come together to bring an end to violent crime… Our communities should not be living in fear. That is why we want the police to work with great speed and ensure that those responsible are brought to book. “Condemnation of these heightened levels of violence alone is not enough; there is an urgent need now more than ever to identify the root causes of violent crimes so that we all respond more appropriately,” he said.