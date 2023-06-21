Mpumalanga man appears briefly for shooting five family members

Johannesburg - A 32-year-old Mpumalanga man appeared briefly before the Piet Retief Magistrate’s Court on Monday for shooting five members of his family. According to the police, a family member reported to the police that they had left home on June 15 to purchase some food around 6:15pm and upon his return, he noticed something strange because the sound of the radio inside the house was too loud and unusual to him.

After knocking at the door without a response, he broke it to gain entry, only to be confronted by the suspect known as Siyabonga Sangweni, who is a family member in possession of a firearm. Not long afterwards, he saw the lifeless body of his 71-year-old grandmother as well as the lifeless bodies of three children, aged 3, 8 and 10 in a separate bedroom. His 22-year-old sister was lying on the floor with gunshot wounds; she was rushed to the hospital for medical treatment and is still fighting for her life.

The three children and the grandmother were certified dead on the scene following the arrival of the local police as well as the paramedics. Police were also able to discover cartridges and ammunition at the scene. A case with four counts of murder and one of attempted murder was subsequently opened and is being investigated by the police.

Sangweni was arrested in possession of a firearm believed to have been used in the commission of the crime, which was confiscated for further investigation. The Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, strongly condemned the fatal shooting of members of the family and applauded police for their swift response. The matter was postponed to June 27 for a formal bail application, with Sangweni remaining in custody until his next appearance.