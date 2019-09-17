Zinhle Maditla. Mpumalanga. PHOTO: ANA Reporter

Johannesburg - The Mpumalanga mother who murdered her four children by feeding them rat poison is to be sentenced on Tuesday. Zinhle Maditla was found guilty of the premeditated murders of Minenhle, 8, Blessing, 7, Shaniqua, 3 and 11-month-old Ethen at the Mpumalanga High Court sitting in Middelburg on September 9.

The children's decomposed bodies were found on December 30 in their home in Klarinet, Mpumalanga and Maditla later handed herself to the police.

Maditla was sent for mental evaluation at the beginning of the trial and the psychiatric assessment showed she was extremely angry when she killed her four kids.

During the trial, Maditla revealed that she was emotionally broken and decided to kill her children after finding that her partner, the father of her two children was cheating. She saw a vendor selling rat poison on her way home and bought it for R10.

She put the poison in food of her three older kids.

For her baby, Maditla mixed the poison with yoghurt and it smeared it on her breast which then killed baby Ethen as he latched on to the nipple to breastfeed.

Maditla then went on a drinking spree after poisoning the children and lied about their whereabouts when asked where they were.

Two days later, she gave the father of the youngest children the keys to the room in which the children lay dead, telling him she was going away and that she had locked the children inside.

However, she did not tell him that she had fed the children poison.

The children were discovered when flies were seen around the room.

Maditla's family broke the door and made the gruesome discovery of the four decomposed bodies.

The Star



