Mpumalanga residents warned of taking the law into their hands

Mpumalanga police are investigating a case of murder after a 28-year-old male was assaulted and succumbed to injuries on Tuesday. According the Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, community members from Phiva took to the streets and reportedly torched some houses, an office for Sector Crime Forum, as well as a patrol vehicle belonging to Sector Crime Forum at Phiva.

“It is worth noting that these unlawful acts began with an incident in which a 28-year-old man was attacked after allegations that he was intending to steal on Tuesday. “It is further reported that after the man was severely assaulted, he was taken for medical treatment but sadly died on arrival in hospital,” Manamela said. She revealed that other community members mobilised more community members to help torch and burn some properties, adding that was all done under the pretence of revenge attack.

Manamela continued to call for calm in order to prevent some injuries, damages and possible fatalities while police continue to act decisively against anyone found breaking the law. “I urge anyone with information that may assist in the investigation to call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or send information via MYSAPSAPP. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous”. She concluded by warning and condemning those who were engaging in acts of vigilantism that took place at Phiva near Kamhlushwa.