Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency ‘ready to host’ Metro FM Awards

Johannesburg - The Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency (MTPA) says it is prepared to welcome all patrons ahead of the Metro FM Awards that will be taking place at Mbombela Stadium on May 6, 2023. “We are more than ready to provide different tourist experiences in Mpumalanga during the Metro FM Awards weekend from the 4th to the 8th of May 2023.

“The experiences vary from spectacular landscapes, scenic beauty, and high altitudes through the Panorama Route, offering waterfalls, God’s Window, the Gorge Lift Company, natural pools, adventure, the natural water-rock convolution, and the scenic beauty of the Three Rondavels. “The north east of the Lowveld escarpment explores wildlife in the Kruger National Park, cultural vibes at Shabalala Interpretation Cultural Centre, and many more,” said Mduduzi Vilakazi, acting CEO of the MTPA. Vilakazi added that they aim to make the weekend memorable with all the activities they have in different parts of the province.

“The Metro FM Awards are staged during the autumn season, introducing tourists to the serene, tranquil, sunny, and warm Mpumalanga winter. “Various affordable packages are available from various tour operators, which include accommodation, game drives, hiking trails, adrenalin-rush adventure activities, cultural exposure, and spiritual excursions. “A number of events are also planned for the duration of the Metro FM Awards weekend, making the visit to Mpumalanga vibey, lively, and electrifying for safe nightlife,” said Vilakazi.

“Let the Metro FM Awards bring you closer to the sacred places in Mpumalanga for those spiritually hyped for various spiritual searches. “The Barberton Makhonjwa Mountain World Heritage Site explores the origins of human existence through its rock formation dating back 3.5 billion years. “One can also visit Inzalo Yelanga near Kaapsehoop for a search of fertility.

“Others may search for the powers of ancient kings that are believed to be in existence at the Sudwala Caves,” said Vilakazi. Vilakazi said events such as the Metro FM Awards provide economic spin-offs such as market exposure to new entrants in the tourism business, revitalise township and rural economies, and create short-term job opportunities. An event of this magnitude further plays a significant role in creating awareness about investment opportunities that the Mpumalanga province may offer as people travel not only for leisure, relaxation, or entertainment but for investment opportunities.