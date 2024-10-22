‘Mr. President II’ returns: theatre as activism in Tembisa

The highly anticipated play, Mr. President II, is set to grace the stage once more, this time at The TX Theatre in Tembisa’s Moses Molelekwa Community Centre, from November 1, 2024. The production promises to deliver more than mere entertainment; it will serve as a thought-provoking commentary on the socio-political realities facing South Africa, particularly highlighting the challenges encountered by the unemployed youth of Ivory Park.

This theatrical journey is described as a voice for the voiceless. With gripping performances and a narrative that resonates deeply, the play also seeks to shed light on the struggles of youth, women, and individuals with disabilities, portraying their inherent resilience amidst adversity. Evolving from its humble beginnings as short video explorations, the production has now transformed into a full-scale stage presentation, in its second instalment aimed at fostering empathy, understanding, and social cohesion. Designed not merely as a form of entertainment, the play is also a powerful instance of theatre as activism, inviting audiences to engage in a dialogue about the pressing issues of unemployment, inequality, and social exclusion.

At a time when these challenges persist in South Africa, Mr. President II stands as a clarion call for action, urging all to join hands in solidarity with those struggling against the harsh realities of life. The experience of theatre will be a novel opportunity for many in the local communities, particularly first-time theatregoers who have never had the chance to witness a live performance. Tickets are available at an accessible price of just R80, but the impact can be doubled through sponsorship.