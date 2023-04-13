Mrs SA programme commits to uplifting and celebrating women from all walks of life

The Mrs South Africa organisation stretches its commitment to celebrating women by hosting a long line-up of empowerment workshops offering valuable learning experiences to women. Last month, the organisation hosted various workshops welcoming over 820 women from all walks of life.

Joani Johnson, CEO of Mrs South Africa, explained the significance of the workshops, highlighting that they are a vital element to the Mrs SA programme. “Mrs South Africa’s commitment to empowering women goes beyond the pageant itself. We pride ourselves on offering our semi-finalists the chance to receive mentorship, expert guidance and advice from experienced industry leaders through our MBA of life, giving participants the tools they need to thrive, no matter which path they find themselves on. “Overall, skills workshops are a vital component of the Mrs South Africa programme, offering valuable learning experiences and acting as a platform for growth, skills development and inspiration. With this training behind them, we often hear inspiring stories of former participants who have gone on to earn new job opportunities, start their own businesses, and make a real impact in their communities,” said Johnson.

She said the workshops featured a line-up of exceptional guest speakers and industry experts who shared their insights into online content creation, social media management, media and public relations, sponsorship acquisition and management, and emotional intelligence. The expert speakers explored a range of topics, offering sage advice and tricks of the trade, including PR Worx CEO and #PRGuru Madelain Roscher, who spoke about the importance of personal branding. “Branding is about much more than logos – it marks how people perceive and remember you, which goes far beyond the way you look to the way you present yourself, what you stand for, and your values,” Roscher explained.