Mrs South Africa 2023 finalist Vourne Kgosinkwe and Eyerus App partner to bring safety awareness

The internationally patented personal safety mobile app Eyerus has announced its collaboration with education advocate and Mrs South Africa 2023 finalist Vourne Kgosinkwe. This partnership represents a step towards creating safer surroundings and enabling people to take action as we approach 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children Campaign as the world struggles with the startling rise in gender-based violence.

Gender-based violence, rape, sexual violence, kidnappings, and assault have forced many people to come up with viable solutions in efforts to combat them. With these grave ills that are prevalent in many communities, the emergence of the Eyerus mobile app aims to keep people safe at all times. The partnership between Eyerus App and Kgosinkwe will begin with a series of awareness campaigns to engage communities and encourage open dialogue around gender-based violence.

“Gender-based violence is a major issue that requires collective action. I am thrilled to collaborate with the Eyerus App to amplify our efforts in raising awareness, providing support, and ultimately creating a world where everyone feels safe and respected,” said Kgosinkwe. The founder of the app, Sibusiso Mbhele, spoke about the essence of the application and how it assists against gender-based violence. “With almost every South African using a smartphone, the smart thing to do was to create a mobile app designed to provide personal safety for everyone needing the freedom to live without fear in a society gripped by crime. We are excited to say that Eyerus is now here to help solve one of the biggest pandemics in South Africa: contact crime, which includes sexual violence, rape, assault, and gender-based violence,” said Mbhele.